Disney Will Host a Virtual Red Carpet Event for “Raya and the Last Dragon” on March 4

Disney and People will be hosting a virtual red carpet for the new movie Raya and the Last Dragon on Thursday, March 4 at 3:00 pm PT.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced via Twitter Raya and the Last Dragon .

. You’ll be able to live-stream the event via Twitter by going to the Disney Animation account

The event will have special guests including the cast, and filmmakers.

Alex was able to review the movie earlier today and gave it 4 out of 5 shards of the dragon gem. You can check out the full review here

About the Film:

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Raya and the Last Dragon comes to theaters and Premier Access on Disney+ on Friday, March 5.