The nuiMOs Line on shopDisney Adds Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Tons of New Clothing Options

shopDisney has welcomed Kermit and Miss Piggy to the nuiMOs line along with quite a few new clothing options in the spring fashion collection #2.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What are nuiMOs?

The name nuiMOs is a blend of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model. Disney nuiMOs are meant to be an extension of one’s self with the flexibility to change their looks to suit one’s unique personality and taste.

Disney nuiMOs gained popularity on social media as fans styled and took their plush on adventures during everyday life; be it to a Disney theme park, the beach, a shopping trip or anything in between.

The new line released today brings sailing-themed blazers, flower shirts, and more along with two new nuiMOs — Kermit and Miss Piggy from The Muppets! Check out all of the new releases below. The new nuiMOs are $17.99 and clothing options are $12.99.

Kermit Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Muppets | shopDisney

Miss Piggy Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Muppets | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Blue Jacket and Layered Blue Dress and Polka Dot Shoes | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Blue Jacket with Army Green Pants | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Floral Dress with Crossbody | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Floral Shirt with Black Pants and Sandals | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Hoodie with Overalls | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Navy Sailing Blazer with Khaki Pants | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Striped Shirt with Red Sweater and Sunglasses | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – T-shirt with Pants and Straw Hat | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – White Blazer Jacket with Gingham Skirt | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – White Coat with Tweed Dress and Crossbody | shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Yellow Coat with Polka Dot Dress and Red Clutch | shopDisney