Disneyland Vaccination Super POD Temporarily Closing to Become Drive-Thru Site

The Disneyland Super POD vaccine dispensing site will temporarily close for 4-days starting March 4th to convert into a drive-thru vaccination site.
What’s Happening:
- The OC Register has announced that the county-run coronavirus vaccination site set up in the Toy Story Parking Lot at the Disneyland Resort will be closed from Thursday, March 4th through Sunday, March 7th, as it converts into a drive-thru vaccination site.
- As the first Point of Dispensing (POD) site in Orange County, which opened January 13th, the original set up required people to park and proceed on foot through a series of tents to get their vaccine.
- When it reopens on Monday, March 8th, eligible persons with an appointment will proceed through the lot to get their vaccine from their car without having to get out unless there’s an issue.
- Orange County residents inquiring about eligibility and looking to make an appointment can do so through the Othena website and app.