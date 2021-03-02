New Orange Bird Photo Wall Debuts in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World’s newest photo wall features the Orange Bird, as teased by Imagineer Zach Riddley on his personal Instagram account.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of themed walls at Walt Disney World have a new one to snap photos with in Adventureland inside Magic Kingdom.
- The new wall was designed by Sr. Concept Designer Chris Gardner and painted by Artist Abdul Delgado, both of whom can be seen in the photos on this post.
- Orange Bird was created for Magic Kingdom when it opened in 1971 as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission who sponsored the Sunshine Pavilion, home to Tropical Serenade, Florida’s version of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.
- The character was absent from the park for a while after the sponsorship ended, but he returned to the Sunshine Tree Terrace in 2012.
- The new wall is to the right of the Sunshine Tree Terrace where Guests can enjoy Citrus Swirls.
- With a blank thought bubble, Guests are encouraged to hold an item up to show what the Orange Bird might be thinking about.