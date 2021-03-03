ABC Signature Adapting “Sitting Pretty” Memoir by Rebekah Taussig

ABC Signature has won a bid for the adaptation rights to Rebekah Taussig’s memoir Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body, now in development as a series.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, ABC Signature won the rights to adapt Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body as a series.
- Author Rebekah Taussig will be a co-writer on the series in addition to serving as an Executive Producer.
- ABC Signature is partnering with Mandeville Films (Laurie Zaks, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman,Jeremy Stern) and Sad Unicorn (Randall Einhorn, Lea Cuello).
- Randall Einhorn is attached to direct, having previously worked on ABC’s The Muppets, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and 20th Television’s Modern Family.
- The novel was based on Rebekah Taussig’s own life growing up paralyzed in the 1990’s and early 2000’s without any realistic stories about people like her to relate to.
