ABC Signature Adapting “Sitting Pretty” Memoir by Rebekah Taussig

ABC Signature has won a bid for the adaptation rights to Rebekah Taussig’s memoir Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body, now in development as a series.

What’s Happening:

