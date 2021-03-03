Over 60 Disney Store Locations to Close in 2021 as Company Focuses on Improving Online shopDisney Experience

Disney announced today that they will close at least 60 Disney Store locations in North America before the end of 2021 as the company focuses on improving the online shopDisney experience, linking it to Disney Parks apps and broadening the scope of its offerings.

With nearly 300 Disney Store locations worldwide, that percentage is around 60 store locations in North America and the company is evaluating international locations, primarily in Europe.

The reason for the closure is a change in consumer behavior, with the pandemic driving more demand to the online Disney Store experience, shopDisney

Improvements to the shopDisney experience will include new connectivity to Disney Parks apps, most notably My Disney Experience for Walt Disney World Disneyland

shopDisney will also expand its offerings to include more adult apparel collections, streetwear, premium home products and collectibles.

This announcement won’t affect outlet locations or Disney Parks shops.

The decision to close these Disney Store locations is unrelated to the miniature Disney Stores found in over 50 Target stores.

Disney has not yet stated which locations are being looked at to close, but the loss of these locations will lead to a net loss in jobs for the division.

