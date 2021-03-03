New Merchandise Available For Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

by | Mar 3, 2021 11:31 AM Pacific Time

Today is the first day of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, and we were on scene to check out all the fun happenings going on in the park, and of course that includes new festival merchandise. While we were there, we also went live and took a tour of the park, which you can check out below before you get to the new merchandise for sale at the park.

To help get everyone in the festive mood, a pair of Mouse Ears, and now the requisite Spirit Jersey are available, both of which feature Magic Kingdom’s original character that has been spread out to other Disney Parks, Orange Bird.

There is also a special edition MagicBand featuring Minnie Mouse that is also available, marking the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

More Orange Bird can be found on more festival merchandise, including sipper cups, flower pots that look like OJ Cartons, Bucket Hats, and more.

EPCOT has their own original character who quickly became the unofficial park mascot back in the 80s and even to this day, Figment. He can be seen on shirts, pins, bowls, flatware sets, and more. Phrases are emblazoned on the merch, including “Cultivate Your Imagination,” “Harvest Your Imagination,” and “Let Your Garden Grow” among others.

More Festival goods can be found at MouseGear, including a “Spirit Jersey” branded pullover hoodie, made of an ultra light material and covered in Orange Bird art.

Orange Bird also appears on different shirts at this location, including a Deep V, and regular Crew Neck T-shirts.

Minnie Mouse and some Festival Iconography appear on various glassware, and speaking of glassware, Passholders can get their hands on some exclusive glasses featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Orange Bird.

Minnie Mouse is also on some pieces of Festival apparel, with the event logo emblazoned as well. Mickey appears on a new facial covering that features the event logo as well, with similar art on another special festival Spirit Jersey.

A glass boot isn’t a boot at all, but a decorative flower pot, now that the Festival has inspired you to create your own gardens at home.

A special Festival edition set of Dooney and Bourke bags have also made their debut. Featuring Minnie Mouse against a floral pattern.

Flower and Garden festival fans can also take home their own special topiary figures. We spotted these ones that feature Mickey Mouse in various forms.

Of course, one of the easiest ways to purchase these souvenirs, as well as food and really anything you can spend money on at the park, is with a Disney Gift Card. These special edition Festival cards with art featuring Figment and Spike the Bee can be loaded up with funds and worn around your wrist to make spending that much easier at the EPCOT Taste of International Flower and Garden Festival.

