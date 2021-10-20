shopDisney Giving Away Signed Copies of “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”

In celebration of the release of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shopDisney is giving away signed copies of the book by Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

What’s Happening:

Back in May, we got our first look The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , which is the first and only authorized book to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the MCU.

, which is the first and only authorized book to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the MCU. The book contains insights from the studio's creatives, and the cast and crew of The Infinity Saga.

The founding and meteoric rise of Marvel Studios are described in the book through personal stories, anecdotes, and remembrances of noteworthy challenges, breakthrough