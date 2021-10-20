shopDisney Giving Away Signed Copies of “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”

In celebration of the release of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shopDisney is giving away signed copies of the book by Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Back in May, we got our first look at The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the first and only authorized book to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the MCU.
- The book contains insights from the studio's creatives, and the cast and crew of The Infinity Saga.
- The founding and meteoric rise of Marvel Studios are described in the book through personal stories, anecdotes, and remembrances of noteworthy challenges, breakthrough milestones, and history-making successes.
- Now, shopDisney is offering the chance for you to win a copy of the book, signed by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.
- To enter, all you need to do is follow @shopDisney on Instagram, like the post linked here, and comment #shopDisneyOctoberSweepstakes along with your favorite MCU character.
- You can purchase your own copy of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe today!