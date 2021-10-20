Hulu Reveals First Look at Upcoming Film “Mother/Android”

Hulu has revealed a series of first look images for their upcoming thriller film, Mother/Android.

What’s Happening:

Mother/Android stars Chloë Grace Moretz ( Kick-Ass ), Algee Smith ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) and Raul Castillo (We The Animals).

stars Chloë Grace Moretz ( ), Algee Smith ( ) and Raul Castillo (We The Animals). The film is directed by Mattson Tomlin ( Little Fish ). Matt Reeves ( The Batman ), Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn ( 6th & Idaho ), along with Miramax’s Bill Block ( District 9 ), and Charles Miller serve as producers.

). Matt Reeves ( ), Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn ( ), along with Miramax’s Bill Block ( ), and Charles Miller serve as producers. The Miramax film will be released Friday, December 17 only on Hulu.

About Mother/Android:

Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land

