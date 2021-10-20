Mickey Mouse Inspired Plane Takes to the Skies Above Brazil

Azul Linhas Aéreas has unveiled a Airbus A320neo plane inspired by Mickey Mouse, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As shared on the Disney Parks Blog, Azul Linhas Aéreas is showing off the first of four red and yellow aircraft inspired by Mickey Mouse.
- The plane, entitled “Mickey Mouse Nas Nuvens,” which translates as “Mickey Mouse in the clouds,” was unveiled during an event in Campinas, Sao Paulo, where Mickey Mouse himself was present.
- Azul will debut three additional Disney character-inspired aircraft in the coming months, operating domestic routes through nearly 50 Brazilian airports.
- Take a look at the video on the Disney Parks Blog to see how “Mickey Mouse Nas Nuvens” was put together.