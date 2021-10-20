Mickey Mouse Inspired Plane Takes to the Skies Above Brazil

Azul Linhas Aéreas has unveiled a Airbus A320neo plane inspired by Mickey Mouse, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

As shared on the Disney Parks Blog

The plane, entitled "Mickey Mouse Nas Nuvens," which translates as "Mickey Mouse in the clouds"

Azul will debut three additional Disney character-inspired aircraft in the coming months, operating domestic routes through nearly 50 Brazilian airports.

Take a look at the video on the Disney Parks Blog