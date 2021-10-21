EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Returns to Walt Disney World January 14-February 21, 2022

It’s time to start planning your visit to Walt Disney World for the next EPCOT Festival! The Disney Parks Blog has announced that the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns this January and along with it, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series!

What’s Happening:

With Fall in full swing and winter just around the corner, Walt Disney World is already thinking about it’s next big event: the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!

Taking place from January 14th-February 21st 2022, the fan-favorite event celebrates the best of culinary, performance, and visual arts with exciting displays, activities, entertainment and more.

This year’s event will also be part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

After a temporary hiatus last year, the Disney On Broadway Concert Series

In addition to the Concert Series, highlights for this year’s event include: Culinary delights from Food Studios around World Showcase The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – a fun food stroll featuring five delicious sweet and savory treats Chalk artists Creative Photo ops where you can step into famous artwork A paint-by-number mural Figment’s Brush with the Masters scavenger hunt Performance and visual artists Special festival merchandise

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is available with valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same date.