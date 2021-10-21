Official “Home Alone” House Set Revealed by LEGO, Contains Almost 4,000 Pieces and Five Minifigures

by | Oct 21, 2021 9:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

“Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” Home Alone fans will be able to recreate their favorite holiday movie this Christmas season thanks to a new official building set from LEGO Ideas.

The set will allow builders the opportunity to construct the famous McCallister house in the Chicago suburbs, complete with booby traps, kitchen, dining room, attic, basement, the burglars’ van, and Kevin’s treehouse, plus five minifigures representing popular characters from the film.

What’s happening:

  • LEGO has revealed the official Home Alone house set, inspired by the 1990 20th Century Fox holiday classic.
  • The set contains 3,955 pieces, costs $249.99, and is recommended for ages 18 and up.
  • LEGO Home Alone comes with five minifigures: Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin in the film), Harry (Joe Pesci), Marv (Daniel Stern), Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara), and Old Man Marley (Roberts Blossom).
  • This set includes recreations of familiar rooms from the movie, including the McCallisters’ attic and basement.
  • The build is split over 24 bags, so fans can construct the home in the order of the plot, advent calendar-style.
  • LEGO Home Alone was created by Ukraine fan designer Alex Storozhuk for the LEGO Ideas program before being transformed into an official set.
  • LEGO Ideas Home Alone will be released on November 1 of this year, but is available for pre-order now at the official LEGO shop-at-home website.

What they’re saying:

  • LEGO: “Make the holidays even more fun with new LEGO Ideas Home Alone. Relive classic moments in amazing detail: Kevin vs. the Wet Bandits (Battle the crooks with a bevy of booby traps around the house), playful prank details (see the iron on Marv’s face or torch Harry’s bald head), screamingly fun time (Recreate the memorable scene with Kevin and the after shave), daring escape (Kevin can zipline to his backyard treehouse to foil the robbers), make a getaway (the bandits’ modular van features a crowbar and police hat), and ‘shut up’ basement scene (a light brick illuminates the scary furnace).”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed