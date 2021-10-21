Official “Home Alone” House Set Revealed by LEGO, Contains Almost 4,000 Pieces and Five Minifigures

“Keep the change, ya filthy animal!” Home Alone fans will be able to recreate their favorite holiday movie this Christmas season thanks to a new official building set from LEGO Ideas.

The set will allow builders the opportunity to construct the famous McCallister house in the Chicago suburbs, complete with booby traps, kitchen, dining room, attic, basement, the burglars’ van, and Kevin’s treehouse, plus five minifigures representing popular characters from the film.

1 of 5

What’s happening:

LEGO has revealed the official Home Alone house set, inspired by the 1990 20th Century Fox holiday classic.

house set, inspired by the 1990 20th Century Fox holiday classic. The set contains 3,955 pieces, costs $249.99, and is recommended for ages 18 and up.

LEGO Home Alone comes with five minifigures: Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin in the film), Harry (Joe Pesci), Marv (Daniel Stern), Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara), and Old Man Marley (Roberts Blossom).

comes with five minifigures: Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin in the film), Harry (Joe Pesci), Marv (Daniel Stern), Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara), and Old Man Marley (Roberts Blossom). This set includes recreations of familiar rooms from the movie, including the McCallisters’ attic and basement.

The build is split over 24 bags, so fans can construct the home in the order of the plot, advent calendar-style.

LEGO Home Alone was created by Ukraine fan designer Alex Storozhuk for the LEGO Ideas program before being transformed into an official set.

was created by Ukraine fan designer Alex Storozhuk for the LEGO Ideas program before being transformed into an official set. LEGO Ideas Home Alone will be released on November 1 of this year, but is available for pre-order now at the official LEGO shop-at-home website

What they’re saying:

LEGO: “Make the holidays even more fun with new LEGO Ideas Home Alone. Relive classic moments in amazing detail: Kevin vs. the Wet Bandits (Battle the crooks with a bevy of booby traps around the house), playful prank details (see the iron on Marv’s face or torch Harry’s bald head), screamingly fun time (Recreate the memorable scene with Kevin and the after shave), daring escape (Kevin can zipline to his backyard treehouse to foil the robbers), make a getaway (the bandits’ modular van features a crowbar and police hat), and ‘shut up’ basement scene (a light brick illuminates the scary furnace).”