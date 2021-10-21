Paul Reubens to Sing as Lock for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Live in Concert on Halloween

Paul Reubens is the latest celebrity announced to be joining the live performance of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert on Halloween night.
What’s Happening:
- Paul Reubens, best known as Pee Wee Herman, will sing for Lock (the character he voiced in the film) in the upcoming live concert performance at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
- Danny Elfman, the singing voice of Jack Skellington himself, announced Reuben’s involvement in the upcoming show on his Twitter account.
Great news! Paul Reubens is joining the NBX Gang for the upcoming Halloween shows. And of course we’re very happy to have him!@DisneyMusic @Disneyconcerts @BancStadium @kemlaura @Kraft_Engel @LAFC @peeweeherman @alyankovic @billieeilish #nbxbox #jackisback #disney #timburton pic.twitter.com/lPHGxnJEHL
— Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) October 20, 2021
- The show will take place on Sunday, October 31st (Halloween) at 6:30 PM at the Banc of California Stadium.
- Tickets are available now, currently starting at $39.50 each.
- Singer Billie Eilish was recently announced to be part of the event, playing Sally.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas debuted in 1993 and has become a beloved classic, especially between Halloween and Christmas.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas is now available to stream on Disney+.