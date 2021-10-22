“GMA” Guest List: Pharrell Williams, Jessica Alba, Cast of “Eternals” and More to Appear Week of October 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 25th-30th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 25th-30th:

Monday, October 25 Keri Russell ( Antlers ) Tamron Hall As the Wicked Watch ) Ivan Maisel ( I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye )

Tuesday, October 26 Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple Rachael Ray ( This Must Be the Place ) Amy Robach and Andrew Shue ( Better Together ) Missy Robbins ( Pasta )

Wednesday, October 27 Judge Judy Sheindlin Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek ( Eternals ) Jessica Alba, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Nora Weinstein ( A Bear to Share ) Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes ( Rebel Homemaker )

Thursday, October 28 Pharrell Williams Bryant Terry ( Black Food )

Friday, October 29 GMA’s Halloween show Halloween Binge This! with Tony Hale Last Minute Costume Ideas with Lori Bergamotto And more

Saturday, October 30 ‘90s Halloween celebration Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.