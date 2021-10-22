As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 25th-30th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 25th-30th:
- Monday, October 25
- Keri Russell (Antlers)
- Tamron Hall (As the Wicked Watch)
- Ivan Maisel (I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye)
- Tuesday, October 26
- Dancing with the Stars eliminated couple
- Rachael Ray (This Must Be the Place)
- Amy Robach and Andrew Shue (Better Together)
- Missy Robbins (Pasta)
- Wednesday, October 27
- Judge Judy Sheindlin
- Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek (Eternals)
- Jessica Alba, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Nora Weinstein (A Bear to Share)
- Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes (Rebel Homemaker)
- Thursday, October 28
- Pharrell Williams
- Bryant Terry (Black Food)
- Friday, October 29
- GMA’s Halloween show
- Halloween Binge This! with Tony Hale
- Last Minute Costume Ideas with Lori Bergamotto
- And more
- Saturday, October 30
- ‘90s Halloween celebration
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.