“The View” Guest List: Drew Barrymore, Kermit and Miss Piggy, and More to Appear Week of October 25th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

Additionally this season, former The View co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of October 25th-29th:

Monday, October 25 – Guest co-host Gretchen Carlson Katie Couric ( Going There ) View Your Deal

Tuesday, October 26 – Guest co-host Gretchen Carlson Ava DuVernay and Jaden Michael ( Colin in Black & White )

Wednesday, October 27 Drew Barrymore and Chef Pilar Valdes ( Rebel Homemaker )

Thursday, October 28 Edie Falco ( Impeachment: American Crime Story , Morning Sun )

Friday, October 29 – Happy Halloween! Ricki Lake will appear as Hairspray ’s Tracy Turnblad Kermit and Miss Piggy ( Muppets Haunted Mansion Kids costumes inspired by the latest Hot Topics



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.