Official “Hawkeye” Poster Features Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and Lucky the Dog

Marvel shared the official poster for the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye, featuring Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and the sure-to-be fan-favorite Lucky the Dog.

Ahead of the show’s November 24 debut on Disney+, Marvel shared the official poster for Hawkeye .

. The poster gives us a look at the returning Clint Barton and his new protege, Kate Bishop.

Notable featured in the poster though is also Lucky the Dog, Barton’s dog from the comics (and he has a little Santa hat on!).

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2021.

Cast News for Hawkeye:

Several members of the cast were announced late last year

Farmiga is reportedly attached to play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop. In the comics, Eleanor Bishop has a direct relationship with the villainous Madame Masque. This could be a hint at the villain’s future involvement in the series.

Fee will portray a character named Kazi, which Variety speculates could be short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, the name of the villain better known as Clown.

Dalton will play a character named Jack Duquesne, which is likely a version of Jacques Duquesne or the Avenger known as Swordsman.

Swordsman has been both a hero and a villain in his comic history and even played a key role in the recent crossover event “Empyre.”

Cox will play Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, an eventual Avenger and a deaf native American character with photographic reflexes.

McClarnon will play William Lopez, which is likely to be a take on Maya’s father Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln from the comics.

Marvel’s Hawkeye will debut on Disney+ on November 24.