Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga and Others Join Cast of Marvel’s “Hawkeye” Series

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye continues to make progress. Florence Pugh has not yet made her onscreen debut as Yelena Belova but she is already set to reprise her role in the series, as she and several others have joined the show’s cast, according to Variety.

Among the casting news for Hawkeye today, is confirmation that Hailee Steinfeld will co-star alongside Jeremy Renner as Kate Bishop, the second Hawkeye.

Also included in the casting additions is Pugh, who is set to jump into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova in the long-delayed Black Widow

Belova is the sister of Natasha Romanoff and likely to take up the mantle of “Black Widow” as the MCU progresses.

In addition to Pugh, several other names were announced for the cast, including: Vera Farmiga Fra Fee Tony Dalton Alaqua Cox Zahn McClarnon

Farmiga is reportedly attached to play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop.

In the comics, Eleanor Bishop has a direct relationship with the villainous Madame Masque. This could be a hint at the villain’s future involvement in the series.

Fee will portray a character named Kazi, which Variety speculates could be short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, the name of the villain better known as Clown.

Dalton will play a character named Jack Duquesne, which is likely a version of Jacques Duquesne or the Avenger known as Swordsman.

Swordsman has been both a hero and a villain in his comic history and even played a key role in the recent crossover event “ Empyre

In one of the most exciting castings, Cox will play Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, an eventual Avenger and a deaf native American character with photographic reflexes.

This series will mark Cox’s onscreen debut.

Finally, McClarnon will play William Lopez, which is likely to be a take on Maya’s father Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln from the comics.

Renner is of course set to reprise his role as Clint Barto, better known as Hawkeye, the non-superpowered superhero who has fought alongside the Avengers over the course of four movies.

Marvel also tapped writer Jonathan Igla Mad Men , to pen the series.

, to pen the series. Production recently began on the series and Renner shared a tweet from the set