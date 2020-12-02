Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Set of “Hawkeye” Calling for Kate Bishop

Hawkeye is ready to take aim. Marvel star Jeremy Renner tweeted an image today from the set of the upcoming Marvel and Disney+ series based on the bow and arrow-wielding Avenger. To make things more exciting, the tweet also calls for Kate Bishop!

Renner’s tweet shares the message “Ms. Bishop… we need you!” along with the image of his seat from the set of the coming series.

Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton AKA, the non-superpowered superhero who has fought alongside the Avengers over the course of four movies.

He will be joined by Kate Bishop, another young archer and the second Hawkeye in the comics.

Bishop could be played by Hailee Steinfeld, who was reportedly offered the role

Marvel also tapped writer Jonathan Igla

