Jeremy Renner Shares Photo From Set of “Hawkeye” Calling for Kate Bishop

Hawkeye is ready to take aim. Marvel star Jeremy Renner tweeted an image today from the set of the upcoming Marvel and Disney+ series based on the bow and arrow-wielding Avenger. To make things more exciting, the tweet also calls for Kate Bishop!
🏹 Ms Bishop … we need you ! #marvel pic.twitter.com/rZJv7RsP7k
— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 2, 2020
- Renner’s tweet shares the message “Ms. Bishop… we need you!” along with the image of his seat from the set of the coming series.
- Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton AKA, the non-superpowered superhero who has fought alongside the Avengers over the course of four movies.
- He will be joined by Kate Bishop, another young archer and the second Hawkeye in the comics.
- Bishop could be played by Hailee Steinfeld, who was reportedly offered the role back in September.
- Marvel also tapped writer Jonathan Igla, known for his work on AMC’s Mad Men, to pen the series.
- The fourth episode of Disney+ Deets is here and this time, Ken and Marcellus are sharing fun facts from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy.
- Thanks to True Believers everywhere, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle has reached its goal to begin production and now includes an original Wolverine story.
- The Valkyries, some of the finest warriors in the Marvel Universe, will rise again this January in KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES.
- Marvel Studios has updated Black Panther on Disney+ to include a tribute to the actor in the studio logo.