Marvel Made Chris Claremont Bundle Reaches Production Goal, Adds Exclusive “Wolverine” Comic for Existing and New Pre-Orders

by | Dec 1, 2020 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Marvel fans rallied in hopes of having a new exclusive collectible product produced and today, Marvel has confirmed its happening! But that’s not all, in celebration of reaching the production milestone, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle will also include a new, exclusive Wolverine comic.

What’s Happening:

  • Thanks to True Believers everywhere, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle has reached its goal to begin production!
  • To celebrate this Marvel Made milestone, Marvel is now offering an exclusive brand-new Wolverine comic—at no extra cost—for new and existing pre-orders of the Marvel Made Paragon Collection from today until December 4th.
  • The Marvel Made Paragon Collection features some of Claremont’s most iconic work, along with exclusive lithographs, variants, and a brand-new Days of Future Past prequel story.

About the Wolverine Comic:

  • Written by Chris Claremont exclusively for the Marvel Made platform, the new Wolverine comic will tie directly into the days of his legendary 1982 Wolverine limited series with Frank Miller.
  • The new comic will only be available as part of the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle. Bundles will begin shipping in March 2021.

What They’re Saying:

  • Chris Claremont: “Time passes—unnoticed—and the hours I spent pitching to Frank in a mid-summer I5 tailback (that’s a 'traffic jam’ for everyone on the west side of the Pond) became a 4-issue triumph. Not so long after that, those issues were joined by a two-part sequel to become—something even better. For me, it was a chance to work with Frank Miller & Paul Smith—two of the finest storytellers in this business, then & now—to create a story that reads as well today as it did then. Action-a-plenty, sure, but most satisfying of all for me, characters that were visually alive and emotionally vital. And those characters are who we’ll be seeing again in this exclusive new book.”

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle ($199 + tax and shipping) will include:

  • A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28” x 10.83”), hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing:
    • Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont
    • A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson
    • Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont’s inaugural chapter of the X-Men)
    • Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Saga)
    • Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past)
    • Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont’s groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller)
    • Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow)
    • X-Men #1 (The world’s best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee)
    • A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story, in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca
    • Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont
    • Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories
  • An exclusive Days of Future Past-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made!
  • An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Joe Quesada, Philip Tan, Phil Noto, and Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made!
  • A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity
  • New offering unlocked – An exclusive Action Figure Variant of X-Men #13 by John Tyler Christopher – only available on Marvel Made!
  • New offering unlocked – Two additional exclusive lithographs by Art Adams and Marcos Martin – only available on Marvel Made!
  • New offering unlocked – A brand-new Wolverine 20-page story, in continuity, with cover art by Steve McNiven

Marvel Unlimited Annual and Marvel Unlimited Annual+ Bonus:

  • Members who pre-order the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Bundle will also receive an exclusive Days of Future Past-themed sketch variant cover of Wolverine #6, drawn by Olivier Coipel!
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed