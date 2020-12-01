Marvel Made Chris Claremont Bundle Reaches Production Goal, Adds Exclusive “Wolverine” Comic for Existing and New Pre-Orders

Marvel fans rallied in hopes of having a new exclusive collectible product produced and today, Marvel has confirmed its happening! But that’s not all, in celebration of reaching the production milestone, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle will also include a new, exclusive Wolverine comic.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to True Believers everywhere, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle has reached its goal to begin production

To celebrate this Marvel Made milestone, Marvel is now offering an exclusive brand-new Wolverine comic

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection features some of Claremont’s most iconic work, along with exclusive lithographs, variants, and a brand-new Days of Future Past prequel story.

About the Wolverine Comic:

Written by Chris Claremont exclusively for the Marvel Made platform, the new Wolverine comic will tie directly into the days of his legendary 1982 Wolverine limited series with Frank Miller.

comic will tie directly into the days of his legendary 1982 Wolverine limited series with Frank Miller. The new comic will only be available as part of the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle. Bundles will begin shipping in March 2021.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Claremont: “Time passes—unnoticed—and the hours I spent pitching to Frank in a mid-summer I5 tailback (that’s a 'traffic jam’ for everyone on the west side of the Pond) became a 4-issue triumph. Not so long after that, those issues were joined by a two-part sequel to become—something even better. For me, it was a chance to work with Frank Miller & Paul Smith—two of the finest storytellers in this business, then & now—to create a story that reads as well today as it did then. Action-a-plenty, sure, but most satisfying of all for me, characters that were visually alive and emotionally vital. And those characters are who we’ll be seeing again in this exclusive new book.”

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle ($199 + tax and shipping) will include:

A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28” x 10.83”), hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont’s inaugural chapter of the X-Men) Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past) Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont’s groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller) Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow X-Men #1 (The world’s best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee) A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story, in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories

An exclusive Days of Future Past -themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made!

-themed variant cover of by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made! An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Joe Quesada, Philip Tan, Phil Noto, and Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made!

A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity

New offering unlocked – An exclusive Action Figure Variant of X-Men #13 by John Tyler Christopher – only available on Marvel Made!

by John Tyler Christopher – only available on Marvel Made! New offering unlocked – Two additional exclusive lithographs by Art Adams and Marcos Martin – only available on Marvel Made!

New offering unlocked – A brand-new Wolverine 20-page story, in continuity, with cover art by Steve McNiven

Marvel Unlimited Annual and Marvel Unlimited Annual+ Bonus: