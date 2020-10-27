Marvel Made Launches Pre-Orders on Chris Claremont Premier Bundle

Marvel fans have a new collectible to look forward to owning with the latest proposed Marvel Made addition. Should pre-order demand reach 1,200 units, ReedPop will produce the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle. The bundle celebrates Calremont’s comic contributions including his biggest X-Men storylines.

What’s Happening:

Today, Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Marvel Made Paragon Collection, its newest prestige product available for a limited time!

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection will feature a hand-numbered and individually signed series of stunning high-end books and lithographs, and like all Marvel Made products, each collection will be released for a limited time only.

Starting now through November 20, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle will be available for pre-order on MarvelMade.net

Once the minimum goal is met, a number of stretch goals will be revealed for even MORE exclusive content and collectibles at no extra cost!

Bundles will begin shipping in March 2021.

Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle – $199 + tax and shipping

A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28” x 10.83”), hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont’s inaugural chapter of the X-Men) Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past) Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont’s groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller) Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow X-Men #1 (The world’s best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee) A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story, in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories



An exclusive Days of Future Past -themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made!

-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made! An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made!

A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity

Marvel Unlimited Annual and Marvel Unlimited Annual+ Member Bouns:

Members who pre-order the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Bundle will also receive an exclusive Days of Future Past-themed sketch variant cover of Wolverine #6, drawn by Olivier Coipel!

What’s They’re Saying: