Marvel Made Launches Pre-Orders on Chris Claremont Premier Bundle

Marvel fans have a new collectible to look forward to owning with the latest proposed Marvel Made addition. Should pre-order demand reach 1,200 units, ReedPop will produce the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle. The bundle celebrates Calremont’s comic contributions including his biggest X-Men storylines.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Marvel Entertainment unveiled the Marvel Made Paragon Collection, its newest prestige product available for a limited time!
- The Marvel Made Paragon Collection will feature a hand-numbered and individually signed series of stunning high-end books and lithographs, and like all Marvel Made products, each collection will be released for a limited time only.
- Starting now through November 20, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle will be available for pre-order on MarvelMade.net – but only produced if 1,200 pre-orders or more are received
- Once the minimum goal is met, a number of stretch goals will be revealed for even MORE exclusive content and collectibles at no extra cost!
- Bundles will begin shipping in March 2021.
Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle – $199 + tax and shipping
- A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28” x 10.83”), hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing:
- Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont
- A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson
- Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont’s inaugural chapter of the X-Men)
- Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Saga)
- Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past)
- Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont’s groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller)
- Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow)
- X-Men #1 (The world’s best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee)
- A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story, in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca
- Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont
- Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories
- An exclusive Days of Future Past-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made!
- An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made!
- A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity
Marvel Unlimited Annual and Marvel Unlimited Annual+ Member Bouns:
- Members who pre-order the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Bundle will also receive an exclusive Days of Future Past-themed sketch variant cover of Wolverine #6, drawn by Olivier Coipel!
What’s They’re Saying:
- Chris Claremont: “This collection with Marvel Made is a beautiful new compendium of some of my best, plus a beautifully illustrated new story by Salvadore Larroca. Here’s where fans get to see Nightcrawler and Bloody Bess save the world. Wanna find out how? Get this collection. I can’t wait to have this on my own shelf.”
- Mike Pasciullo, VP, Marvel Marketing & Communications: “After launching Marvel Made earlier this summer with our inaugural Skottie Young Premier Bundle, we were thrilled by the ecstatic response we saw from our fans. The demand for more Marvel exclusivity was clear, especially for the stories that shaped the Marvel Universe we know today. The Paragon Collection, starting with the legendary Chris Claremont, is one of the most exciting high-end exclusive series we’ve made available ever. Driven entirely by demand from the Marvel community at large, these stunning chapters of Marvel comics are an absolute must-have for Marvel fans.”