MARVEL MADE Online Merchandise Platform Launches with Limited Edition Bundle Featuring Artwork by Skottie Young

by | Jul 14, 2020 8:56 AM Pacific Time

Marvel comic fans looking for something new to add to their collections will love the new online platform, MARVEL MADE. Recently launched by Marvel and powered by ReedPOP, MARVEL MADE is the place to go to shop limited edition exclusives that celebrate the characters we love and the artists who bring them to life.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Entertainment has announced the launch of their new online platform MARVEL MADE that features exclusive products and collaborations from top industry partners.
  • MARVEL MADE is Powered by ReedPOP, and will include collections released on a limited-time basis throughout the year.
  • These exclusives celebrate some of the most iconic Super Heroes and will be available for purchase through a mix of limited runs, flash sales, and minimum pre-orders.
  • The new MARVEL MADE bundle is live now, and comes with a limited-edition enamel pin set and collector’s notebook featuring art by artist and comic book veteran Skottie Young!

  • Special MARVEL MADE products will also be created in collaboration with some of Marvel’s most accomplished talent across the company.
  • For its inaugural product, MARVEL MADE is releasing a limited run of 2,500 MARVEL MADE Skottie Young Premier Bundles, available until August 7 or until supplies last!
  • Additionally, fans can scoop up MARVEL MADE Blind Boxes that include two limited edition pins from the Skottie Young set.

What’s Inside: 

The MARVEL MADE Skottie Young Premier Bundle – $199:

  • A limited-edition brand-new base set of ten enamel pins, featuring Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more
  • Five additional bundle-exclusive enamel pins, featuring debut designs for Carnage (from Marvel Comics’ Absolute Carnage), Jean Grey (from Marvel Comics’ House of X), Advanced Suit Spider-Man (from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game), and more
  • An oversized hardcover notebook (8 ½” x 11”) with facsimile art board sketch pages and a cover featuring an original illustration of the Advanced Suit Spider-Man, from Marvel’s Spider-Man video game
  • An exclusive Marvel Made Skottie Young variant cover of Excalibur #1, written by Tini Howard

MARVEL MADE Blind Boxes – $30:

  • Two random limited-edition enamel pins from Skottie Young’s MARVEL MADE exclusive base set.

Collectible Variant Covers:

  • Building upon the legacy of Marvel Comics, every MARVEL MADE purchase will include an exclusive variant comic book tied to some of Marvel’s most popular comic books today.
  • And as a special reward, the first 1,000 fans to order a MARVEL MADE Skottie Young Premier Bundle will also receive an additional limited-edition Excalibur #1 sketch variant comic book by Skottie Young.

Marvel Mastercard Offer:

  • Marvel Mastercard cardholders will also be eligible for an exclusive X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 MARVEL MADE variant by Skottie Young with the purchase of a MARVEL MADE Skottie Young Premier Bundle.
  • Learn more about Marvel Mastercard at www.marvelmastercard.com.

What they’re saying:

  • Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment: “Going back to its roots with Stan Lee, Marvel has always had a direct connection with its fans. Marvel Made continues that tradition by providing all True Believers with exciting and truly unique high-end collectibles that could only be created by the House of Ideas.”
  • Mike Pasciullo, VP, Marvel Marketing & Communications: “Over the years, Marvel fans have gotten more and more excited to collect the high-end exclusive merchandise we offer at conventions, festivals, and other special events, and we’ve received more requests than ever from our diehard fans for more ways to celebrate the Marvel Universe. Marvel Made is the next step in the evolution of our convention merchandise, which will expand that sense of community and deepen our relationship with fans – all while offering the same level of quality and exclusivity our fans know and love. We can’t wait to unveil the rest of these items in the coming months.”
  • Skottie Young: “Ever since we started the pin sets five years ago, it’s been so rewarding to see how excited fans get to see their Marvel Super Heroes come to life. I never expected these pins to take off like they did, and I’m floored each time they run out at a convention. As a comic book writer and artist, I love sharing my passion for comics anywhere I can, and I hope fans will feel the same when they get the chance to show off these new pins from Marvel Made!”
 
 
