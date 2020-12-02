Disney+ Deets Shares Fun Facts About Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy”

The fourth episode of Disney+ Deets is here and this time, Ken and Marcellus are sharing fun facts from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+’s behind-the-scenes fun fact series, Disney+ Deets, just released a new episode about Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy.
- In the episode, animated hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd reveal fun facts about the film, such as Vin Diesel recording Groot’s one line in multiple languages.
- Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 are available for streaming on Disney+.
- Director James Gunn will return to direct the third installment in the franchise.
