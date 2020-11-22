New Episode of “Disney+ Deets” Looks At The 2004 Classic “National Treasure”

The latest entry in the new Disney+ webseries that takes a closer look at the different films now streaming on the popular service. Disney+ Deets has debuted and takes a closer look at the 2004 fan-favorite, National Treasure.

Behind every movie is a behind-the-scenes story to tell. Join hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd as they share fun facts and little-known details about National Treasure , now streaming on Disney+.

, now streaming on Like previous entries in the webseries, Kenneth and Marcellus take a look at fun facts about the production of the film for several minutes. The pair usually take the films they choose for their series from suggestions from viewers with National Treasure being the most recent addition. Other titles have included The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus and The Santa Clause.

National Treasure was originally released in 2004, to critical acclaim and did well at the box office. Starring Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha. The story follows Benjamin Franklin Gates as he searches for a stockpile of jewelry, artwork, precious metals, and other artifacts hidden by Freemasons during the Revolutionary War. Not alone in his search, Gates must track down and steal the Declaration of Independence to find a lost map to the trove. The movie became a fan-favorite and a follow up sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets was released in 2007.

