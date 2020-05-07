Original “National Treasure” Series In The Works for Disney+

Disney+ seems to be the place to find new original series that are based on favorite movies, with another reportedly in the works. An original series based on the National Treasure films is in the works for the streaming service, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the National Treasure films, revealed that there is a series based on the films in the works for Disney+ when promoting his new series coming to the Starz network.

A third film was announced for the series in January, to be penned by Chris Bremner, writer of the film Bad Boys for Life, has been tapped to pen the script for the third National Treasure movie.

Bruckheimer, who produced the first two National Treasure films, will also return for the new film.

The National Treasure franchise stars Nicolas Cage as amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates who discovers clues and seeks to unravel the secrets of major governing figures in American history. He stars alongside Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco, and Jon Voight.

Bruckheimer suggests that the new series for Disney+ will be separate than any of the films, with the same cast for the film, but a new cast for the series, but they both would follow the same concept.

Disney+ has announced many new series or reboots of popular films lately, including a reboot of Home Alone and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and even Turner and Hooch.

What They’re Saying:

Jerry Bruckheimer: “We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active … The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast.”