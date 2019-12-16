Original Series Based on Touchstone’s “Turner and Hooch” In The Works for Disney+

by | Dec 16, 2019 5:00 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The 1989 comedy Turner and Hooch, starring Tom Hanks as one-half of a crime-stopping duo, is getting a series treatment for Disney+, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

  • Turner and Hooch is a buddy-cop comedy wherein Tom Hank’s Detective Scott Turner is forced to work with a dog named “Hooch” after his friend (and dog’s owner) is murdered. The film is apparently receiving a TV adaptation for Disney+ from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and 20th Century Fox TV.
  • Details are scarce but the series is believed to follow the same concept as the original film, revolving around a police detective and his dog. The original film was a box office and cultural success grossing $71 million on a $13 million budget, with numerous references in other films and T.V. shows.
  • The project marks another cooperation between studio divisions after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company with 20th Century Fox TV taking on the task of adapting the Touchstone title.
  • The series has allegedly been in the works for a while, with this incarnation gathering momentum. A series based on Turner and Hooch has been attempted previously by Touchstone Television starring Back to the Future’s Thomas F. Wilson, but the 30-minute pilot was not picked up as a series and was ultimately aired as part of ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney in 1990.
  • For Disney+, this move makes sense as the company is going through its numerous properties to create content for the streaming giant. Disney+ already has numerous original series based on older titles, such as The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp, and upcoming series based on Lizzie McGuire and 20th Century Fox’s Love, Simon.
  • Matt Nix has most recently worked on Marvel’s The Gifted, which aired on Fox for two seasons. Nix served as the creator, executive producer and showrunner.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Send this to a friend