New Web Series, “Disney+ Deets” Promises to Give Closer Look At Films on Streaming service

Want to know more about your favorite films scattered throughout the Disney+ streaming service? Check out this new series from Disney+ on YouTube, Disney+ Deets.

What’s Happening:

A New Disney+ Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas .

. Join hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd as they share fun facts and little-known details about The Nightmare Before Christmas and whatever films viewers suggest as they promise to have more episodes in future based on what suggestions they receive.

This episode dives deep, especially in regards to Tim Burton’s creation of the film and the story behind it. However, they also keep the facts concise and maintain a shorter run time.

This series debut happened shortly after another new series debuted earlier this week, What’s Up Disney+, catching up viewers on all the happenings and new offerings of the subscription. While that series is more about recent events on Disney+, this new series will focus more on a single film or offering that already exists on Disney+.

