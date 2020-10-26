Oscar Isaac Reportedly in Talks to Star in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” on Disney+

Oscar Isaac, star of recent Star Wars films, is reportedly in talks to star in Marvel’s Moon Knight as the title hero, according to Deadline.

Moon Knight was announced at the D23 Expo last year, along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk .

was announced at the D23 Expo last year, along with and . Isaac will reportedly play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saved Spector’s life and granted him superhuman abilities, so long as he acts as the God’s fist.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the name Jake Lockley and Steven Grant.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.

sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

. Marvel’s Moon Knight is set to be written by Jeremy Slater, writer of Netflix’s hit superhero-based series The Umbrella Academy .

is set to be written by Jeremy Slater, writer of Netflix’s hit superhero-based series . Marvel is still looking for a director for the coming series.

No production date for Moon Knight has been set at this time and Marvel has not yet commented on Isaac’s casting.

This news comes a little over a month after Tatiana Maslany was cast to play She-Hulk.