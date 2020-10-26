Oscar Isaac Reportedly in Talks to Star in Marvel’s “Moon Knight” on Disney+

Oscar Isaac, star of recent Star Wars films, is reportedly in talks to star in Marvel’s Moon Knight as the title hero, according to Deadline.
- Moon Knight was announced at the D23 Expo last year, along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.
- Isaac will reportedly play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.
- After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saved Spector’s life and granted him superhuman abilities, so long as he acts as the God’s fist.
- In addition to Spector, he operates under the name Jake Lockley and Steven Grant.
- Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.
- This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.
- Marvel’s Moon Knight is set to be written by Jeremy Slater, writer of Netflix’s hit superhero-based series The Umbrella Academy.
- Marvel is still looking for a director for the coming series.
- No production date for Moon Knight has been set at this time and Marvel has not yet commented on Isaac’s casting.
- This news comes a little over a month after Tatiana Maslany was cast to play She-Hulk in her own Disney+ series, while even more recently, newcomer Iman Vellani was cast as Kamala Khan in the coming Ms. Marvel series.