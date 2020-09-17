Marvel Reportedly Brings On Tatiana Maslany to Play Title Role in “She-Hulk” on Disney+

Marvel has found their She-Hulk! Tatiana Maslany will reportedly play the title role in the new superhero series coming to Disney+, according to Deadline.

More on She-Hulk:

After receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters develops her own powers and green hued skin.

Unlike her cousin, she maintains her intelligence and personality as she transforms into She-Hulk.

Jennifer Walters was one of the last major characters co-created by Stan Lee. She made her comic debut in the 1980s and was even part of the Fantastic Four team.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner in the MCU, said he was in talks with Marvel to appear in the series

She-Hulk was announced at the D23 Expo Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel series, each heading to Disney+.