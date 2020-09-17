Marvel Reportedly Brings On Tatiana Maslany to Play Title Role in “She-Hulk” on Disney+

Marvel has found their She-Hulk! Tatiana Maslany will reportedly play the title role in the new superhero series coming to Disney+, according to Deadline.
- Maslany is best known for her Emmy Award-nominated performance in Orphan Black.
- She has also starred in the HBO series Perry Mason as well as feature films like Stronger and Destroyer.
- Marvel has not yet released an official statement on the casting of the new She-Hulk star.
- Just a couple of days ago, Marvel brought on Kat Coiro to direct and executive produce the new series.
- Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao had already signed on to lead the writers room back in November.
- There is currently no timetable for production on She-Hulk.
- The additions to the She-Hulk series have come shortly after Marvel brought in Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct at least one episode of their Ms. Marvel series, which is also coming to Disney+.
- She-Hulk is just one of the many Marvel series planned for Disney+. Yesterday, Disney confirmed that WandaVision is still planned for a “late 2020” release on the streaming service, making it the first new Marvel series to debut.
More on She-Hulk:
- After receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walters develops her own powers and green hued skin.
- Unlike her cousin, she maintains her intelligence and personality as she transforms into She-Hulk.
- Jennifer Walters was one of the last major characters co-created by Stan Lee. She made her comic debut in the 1980s and was even part of the Fantastic Four team.
- Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner in the MCU, said he was in talks with Marvel to appear in the series during C2E2 back in March.
- She-Hulk was announced at the D23 Expo back in August, along with Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel series, each heading to Disney+.