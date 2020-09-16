“WandaVision” Still Set for Late 2020 Release on Disney+ Despite “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” Delay

Good news, True Believers! One of Marvel’s many planned series for Disney+ is still slated to hit the streaming service later this year. WandaVision will make its debut on Disney+ in “late 2020,” despite delays to other Marvel projects.
- Originally planned for a December 2020 release, WandaVision was set to be the second of several Marvel series heading to Disney+.
- The first was going to be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which was slated for an August 2020 debut before being delayed in July.
- It was believed at the time that this delay would likely push back the debuts of WandaVision and the planned Loki series as well, but now that does not appear to be true (at least in the case of the former).
- WandaVision reunites Wanda Maximov (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) in a sitcom-style world where they switch genres.
- The cast also includes Kat Dennings reprising her role from the Thor series.
- No specific release date has been announced for WandaVision at this time.
- There is also no set release date for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier at this time.