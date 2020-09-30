Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” Disney+ Series Casts Actress to Play Kamala Khan

Deadline has exclusively revealed that Disney+ has found their Ms. Marvel for the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

In an exclusive reveal, Deadline has shared that newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast as Kamala Khan in the Marvel Studios Ms. Marvel series for Disney+

While Ms. Marvel will be Iman's first major role in TV and film, she has been active in trying to diversify the entertainment industry as part of the Next Wave Committee at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival. Kevin Feigi has teased that while Ms. Marvel's on-screen adventures will begin in a series, there are plans to bring her into big screen films as well.

The series is being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Kamala Khan debuted in 2014 and is Marvel's first Muslim character to be the star of their own title.