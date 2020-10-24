New Weekly Talk Show, “What’s Up Disney+” Discussing Latest Disney+ Content Debuts

Today we were treated with the first episode of a new series discussing the latest events and goings-on on everyone’s new favorite streaming service with the new talk show, What’s Up Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The first episode in a new weekly web series designed to discuss the latest happenings on the Disney+ streaming service, What’s Up Disney+ debuted today.
- The new show is hosted by internet personality Jenny Lorenzo and actor Andre Meadows and promises to provide weekly updates on all things Disney+.
- In this first episode, there is a strong focus on the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian by reminiscing about the first season.
- Andre sat for a few moments with the creators of the new short from Walt Disney Animation Studios featuring Olaf, Once Upon a Snowman.
- The focus then shifts to the Disney+ original movie, Clouds, with a performance of the titular song from the film’s actor, Fin Argus.
- Again, the show will be weekly so expect an ever-changing amount of content with new each episode as more new and exciting things are coming to Disney+.
ICYMI: More Disney+ News:
- A new Disney+ original movie will be coming to the streaming service in 2021, Sneakerella, that puts a modern spin on the beloved Cinderella story.
- We are less than a month away from the highly anticipated arrival of the PlayStation 5. And now, thanks to the PlayStation Blog, we know Disney+ and other streaming services will be available on the new console when it launches.
- Zach Sobiech’s single “Clouds” is back at the #1 spot on iTunes for the first time in seven years after the Disney+ Original Movie introduces new audiences to the song.