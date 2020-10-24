New Weekly Talk Show, “What’s Up Disney+” Discussing Latest Disney+ Content Debuts

Today we were treated with the first episode of a new series discussing the latest events and goings-on on everyone’s new favorite streaming service with the new talk show, What’s Up Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The first episode in a new weekly web series designed to discuss the latest happenings on the Disney+ What’s Up Disney+ debuted today.

In this first episode, there is a strong focus on the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian by reminiscing about the first season.

The focus then shifts to the Disney+ original movie, Clouds , with a performance of the titular song from the film’s actor, Fin Argus.

ICYMI: More Disney+ News:

A new Disney+ original movie will be coming to the streaming service in 2021, Sneakerella , that puts a modern spin on the beloved Cinderella story.

