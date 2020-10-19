Original Song “Clouds” Jumps to #1 on iTunes Charts Following Release of Disney+ Film

Zach Sobiech’s single “Clouds” is back at the #1 spot on iTunes for the first time in seven years after the Disney+ Original Movie clouds introduces new audiences to the song.

When the song became a hit originally, the YouTube video had 4 million views. Following the success of the film, the song has jumped to 15 million views.

Proceeds from the song benefit “Zach’s Moment,” a fund that seeks to find a cure for osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

Clouds premiered on Disney+

The movie is produced by Wayfarer Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Mad Chance / La Scala Films.