Short Review: “Once Upon a Snowman” is the Frozen Short You Never Knew You Needed

by | Oct 21, 2020 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Unless you’ve been living in a cave without wifi for the past seven years, you probably know all about Olaf, the lovable snowman who likes warm hugs. But there’s actually a pretty big part of Olaf’s story that you missed in the first Frozen film. A new short premiering on Disney+ on October 23rd will fill you in on everything you missed in Once Upon a Snowman.

The short begins mid-song of the phenomenal hit “Let it Go,” during which Elsa used her magic to build a new Olaf, the snowman she and Anna created together as children. As Elsa walks away and keeps singing her song, Olaf comes to life and has a very confusing journey on his meandering path that unites him with Anna, Sven, and Sven (aka Kristoff). During his journey of self discovery, Olaf asks important questions about life and answers them as only Olaf can.

Once Upon a Snowman is an essential piece of the Frozen saga you never knew you needed. It delivers laugh-after-laugh in family-friendly style while also reaffirming the themes of familial love from the original film. It neither contradicts nor changes the events of the original film, but offers a delightful Olaf-centric eight-minute diversion.

This short is a burst of pure joy that comes at a time when we need it most. You’ll want to start it again the second it ends and I found many of the gags to be even funnier the second time around, like some of the most classic Looney Tunes shorts. Disney Animation fans should also keep their eyes peeled for a few references to other Disney animated projects featured in the short.

Once Upon a Snowman will make you laugh so hard you cry. After Frozen 2, I didn’t think I wanted any more Frozen projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios and I couldn’t have been more wrong. It’s pure magic from start to finish.

I give Once Upon a Snowman 5 out of 5 hairbrush snowman noses.

Once Upon a Snowman premieres Friday, October 23rd, on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed