Disney+ to be Featured on PlayStation 5 at Launch

We are less than a month away from the highly anticipated arrival of the PlayStation 5. And now, thanks to the PlayStation Blog, we know Disney+ and other streaming services will be available on the new console when it launches.
- Disney+ and Hulu will both be available on the new gaming console at launch, in addition to several other streaming services, including:
- The PlayStation 5 Launches on November 12.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- Want to know what you should be watching this week on Disney+? Check out our weekly watch guide for the streaming service.
- A new Disney+ original movie will be coming to the streaming service in 2021 that puts a modern spin on the beloved Cinderella story.
- Following the recent debut of the original movie Clouds — which is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech— Disney+ is honoring Zach’s legacy with a virtual tribute concert. Clouds: A Musical Celebration is a live stream concert present on the Disney+ Facebook that includes performances by the film’s actors and other talented musicians.
- Preorders for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Captain America Role-Play Shield are now available.