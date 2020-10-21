Disney+ to Present Virtual Tribute “Clouds: A Musical Celebration” on Facebook on October 24

Following the recent debut of the original movie Clouds—which is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech— Disney+ is honoring Zach’s legacy with a virtual tribute concert. Clouds: A Musical Celebration is a live stream concert present on the Disney+ Facebook that includes performances by the film’s actors and other talented musicians.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In honor of the Disney+ Original movie Clouds and Zach Sobiech’s legacy, this weekend Disney+ will present a special virtual tribute, Clouds: A Musical Celebration on their Facebook.

and Zach Sobiech’s legacy, this weekend Disney+ will present a special virtual tribute, on their Facebook. The concert will stream live on Facebook.com/DisneyPlus

Clouds: A Musical Celebration will feature performances from talented artists who perform on the movie soundtrack including: OneRepublic renforshort Fin Argus Sabrina Carpenter Sammy Brown (Zach Sobiech’s best friend and musical partner)

will feature performances from talented artists who perform on the movie soundtrack including:

Additional tribute performances and appearances will include: Jason Mraz DCapella Neve Campbell Justin Baldoni Tom Everett Scott Madison Iseman Lil Rel Howery And more



Clouds Soundtrack:

The Clouds Soundtrack from Interscope Records is available now at all digital retail providers.

Soundtrack from Interscope Records is available now at all digital retail providers. Zach Sobiech’s single “Clouds” hit the No. 1 spot on iTunes last weekend

About the Movie:

Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a vibrant ode to the life of singer/songwriter Zach Sobiech.

is a vibrant ode to the life of singer/songwriter Zach Sobiech. Zach is a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy, decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams.

Clouds is streaming now on Disney+.

The Film Stars:

Fin Argus as Zach

Sabrina Carpenter as Sammy

Lil Rel Howery as Mr. Weaver

Madison Iseman as Amy

Tom Everett Scott as Rob

Neve Campbell as Laura