Disney+ to Present Virtual Tribute “Clouds: A Musical Celebration” on Facebook on October 24

by | Oct 21, 2020 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Following the recent debut of the original movie Clouds—which is inspired by the true story of Zach Sobiech— Disney+ is honoring Zach’s legacy with a virtual tribute concert. Clouds: A Musical Celebration is a live stream concert present on the Disney+ Facebook that includes performances by the film’s actors and other talented musicians.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of the Disney+ Original movie Clouds and Zach Sobiech’s legacy, this weekend Disney+ will present a special virtual tribute, Clouds: A Musical Celebration on their Facebook.
  • The concert will stream live on Facebook.com/DisneyPlus on Saturday, October 24 at 11am PT / 2pm ET.

  • Clouds: A Musical Celebration will feature performances from talented artists who perform on the movie soundtrack including:
    • OneRepublic
    • renforshort
    • Fin Argus
    • Sabrina Carpenter
    • Sammy Brown (Zach Sobiech’s best friend and musical partner)

  • Additional tribute performances and appearances will include:
    • Jason Mraz
    • DCapella
    • Neve Campbell
    • Justin Baldoni
    • Tom Everett Scott
    • Madison Iseman
    • Lil Rel Howery
    • And more

Clouds Soundtrack:

About the Movie:

  • Inspired by an incredible true story, Clouds is a vibrant ode to the life of singer/songwriter Zach Sobiech.
  • Zach is a seventeen-year-old, fun-loving student with raw musical talent living with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. At the start of his senior year, he is ready to take on the world, however when he receives the news that the disease has spread, he and his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy, decide to spend Zach’s limited time following their dreams.
  • Clouds is streaming now on Disney+.

The Film Stars:

  • Fin Argus as Zach
  • Sabrina Carpenter as Sammy
  • Lil Rel Howery as Mr. Weaver
  • Madison Iseman as Amy
  • Tom Everett Scott as Rob
  • Neve Campbell as Laura
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
