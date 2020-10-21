Original Movie “Sneakerella” Coming to Disney+ in 2021

by | Oct 21, 2020 3:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

A new Disney+ original movie will be coming to the streaming service in 2021 that puts a modern spin on the beloved Cinderella story.

What’s Happening:

  • Talented up-and-coming actors Chosen Jacobs (It) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will star alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley in the new Disney+ original movie, Sneakerella.
  • Now in production, the pop/hip-hop musical leaves a sneaker culture imprint on the Cinderella fairy tale.
1 of 3
Chosen Jacobs
Lexi Underwood
John Salley

About the Movie: 

  • “Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel: “Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us. Liz Allen's unique vision, Lexi and Chosen's amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages.”

Additional Cast Members: 

1 of 6
Devyn Nekoda
Juan Chioran
Robyn Alomar
Bryan Terrell Clark
Kolton Stewart
Hayward Leach
  • Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El's best friend Sami
  • Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) as El's friendly neighbor Gustavo
  • Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira's sister Liv
  • Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton! on Broadway) as El's stepfather Trey
  • Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) as El's stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

Creative Team: 

  • Director and co-executive producer:
    • Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus)
  • Executive produced by:
    • Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted)
    • Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool)
  • Written by:
    • Tamara Chestna (After)
    • George Gore II (My Wife and Kids)
    • Mindy Stern (The Baxters)
  • Choreography by
    • Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (In the Heights)
  • Co-produced by:
    • Christopher Scott (In the Heights)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
