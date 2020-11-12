Disney+ Deets Offers Deeper Look at “The Santa Clause”

by | Nov 12, 2020 7:57 AM Pacific Time

Movie fans have been enjoying a new web series that dives into classic films now streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Deets, and the latest entry takes us back to the early 90’s for a closer look at the Christmas classic, The Santa Clause.

What’s Happening:

  • Behind every movie is a behind-the-scenes story to tell. The latest edition of the new web series, Disney+ Deets, ses  hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd as they share fun facts and little-known details about the 1994 holiday classic, The Santa Clause.

  • Divorced dad Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve. After hearing noises outside and seeing a man fall off the roof in a Santa suit, the two are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he's dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn't a dream after all — and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do.
  • Debuting in 1994, the film became an instant holiday classic and spawned two sequels, The Santa Clause 2, in which we see Scott attempt to find a “Mrs. Clause” and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause wherein Scott has defend the North Pole from an attempted takeover by Jack Frost (Martin Short.)
  • The new webseries, Disney+ Deets takes a closer look at titles requested by fans, and have recently dove into both Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as well as the Pixar Animation Studios classic, The Incredibles. 
  • The Santa Clause is now streaming on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
