New Episode of “Disney+ Deets” Takes a Deep Dive on Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

Last week, Disney launched a new web series titled Disney+ Deets, which takes a deep dive into some of your favorite films scattered throughout the Disney+ streaming service. This week’s new episode looks at Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd got together again this week, this time to share some fun facts and little-known details on the beloved Disney-Pixar film The Incredibles .

. Kenneth and Marcellus share some secrets regarding the stunning and ground-breaking animation featured in this film and how it was all done.

They also share some insight on the casting for the film and Craig T. Nelson’s thoughts on his experience voicing Mr. Incredible.

