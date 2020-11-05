New Episode of “Disney+ Deets” Takes a Deep Dive on Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles”

Last week, Disney launched a new web series titled Disney+ Deets, which takes a deep dive into some of your favorite films scattered throughout the Disney+ streaming service. This week’s new episode looks at Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles.
- Hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd got together again this week, this time to share some fun facts and little-known details on the beloved Disney-Pixar film The Incredibles.
- Kenneth and Marcellus share some secrets regarding the stunning and ground-breaking animation featured in this film and how it was all done.
- They also share some insight on the casting for the film and Craig T. Nelson’s thoughts on his experience voicing Mr. Incredible.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- A new episode of another new Disney+ dedicated web series, What’s Up, Disney+, debuted today, featuring Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano discussing the second season of The Mandalorian.
- Disney+ is handing out an early Life Day present to all Star Wars fans: the trailer for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special! In less than two weeks, audiences can stream the silly special that celebrates all of the fun of Star Wars in a very self aware way.
- Data provided by ScreenEngine/ASI, who surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers aged 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve watched in 7 days following their release, the hit musical Hamilton on Disney+ remains the most viewed Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) title of 2020.
- Check out our Disney+ Watch Guide for a look at what’s coming to the streaming service this week.