Disney+ Shares Official Trailer for “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” Ahead of November 17th Premiere

Disney+ is handing out an early Life Day present to all Star Wars fans: the trailer for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special! In less than two weeks, audiences can stream the silly special that celebrates all of the fun of Star Wars in a very self aware way.

What’s Happening:

For the first time, audiences got a taste of what this new special will add to the Star Wars universe and it’s quite good. The trailer opens with Master Yoda reciting a poem about the interesting events taking place on the night before Life Day. Take a look:

When Rey discovers a magical key that can transport her through time, she’ll find herself experiencing several iconic moments throughout the history of the saga. Rey will come in contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, the Child and other heroes and villains from all nine films.

If that’s not enough, Disney+ also shared a new poster for the animated special that mimics the style of many of the Star Wars movies’ posters.

Similar to the wacky charm of (non Disney) The LEGO Movie, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is pure self aware silliness that will entertain fans of each era of the series.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special premieres on Disney+ on November 17th.

About the Special:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

Cast:

Creative Team:

Directed by: Ken Cunningham

Written by: David Shayne

Executive Produced by: James Waugh Josh Rimes Jason Cosler Jacqui Lopez Jill Wilfert Keith Malone

Co-Executive Produced by: David Shayne

Production Company: Atomic Cartoons The LEGO Group Lucasfilm

