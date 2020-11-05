“The Mandalorian” Stars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano Discuss Season 2 on “What’s Up Disney+”

Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, star of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, were featured in today’s installment of What’s Up, Disney+ to discuss the ongoing second season of the Star Wars series.
- Pascal, who play the title character in The Mandalorian, said the second season will be “ostentatious, moving and very Star Wars.”
- He went on to say “there is a very cohesive quality to the season and yet each episode has a very gorgeous signature style which create standalone experiences that all come together for eight incredible chapters.”
- Carano, who portrays Cara Dune, talked about the unexpected magic on set, saying “you cannot create or expect magic and it just constantly happens.”
- The first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.
ICYMI – More Disney+ news:
- Disney+ is handing out an early Life Day present to all Star Wars fans: the trailer for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special! In less than two weeks, audiences can stream the silly special that celebrates all of the fun of Star Wars in a very self aware way.
- Data provided by ScreenEngine/ASI, who surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers aged 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve watched in 7 days following their release, the hit musical Hamilton on Disney+ remains the most viewed Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) title of 2020.
