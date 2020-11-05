“The Mandalorian” Stars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano Discuss Season 2 on “What’s Up Disney+”

Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, star of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, were featured in today’s installment of What’s Up, Disney+ to discuss the ongoing second season of the Star Wars series.

Pascal, who play the title character in The Mandalorian

, said the second season will be “ostentatious, moving and very Star Wars.” He went on to say “there is a very cohesive quality to the season and yet each episode has a very gorgeous signature style which create standalone experiences that all come together for eight incredible chapters.”

Carano, who portrays Cara Dune, talked about the unexpected magic on set, saying “you cannot create or expect magic and it just constantly happens.”

The first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.

The first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney+.

