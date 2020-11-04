“Hamilton” Remains #1 Viewed Streaming Video on Demand Title of 2020

Data provided by ScreenEngine/ASI, who surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers aged 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve watched in 7 days following their release, the hit musical Hamilton on Disney+ remains the most viewed Streaming Video on Demand (SVOD) title of 2020, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- According to data provided to Variety from ScreenEngine/ASI, who surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers aged 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve watched in 7 days following their release, Hamilton still remains the most viewed SVOD title of 2020.
- Hamilton debuted on Disney+ in early July taking the streamer by storm, even increasing App downloads for the popular streaming service, becoming the most streamed program for the month of July.
- The popular musical isn’t the only offering from Disney+ to appear on this list. Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Mulan, and Black is King all appear in the top 15 SVOD titles of 2020.
- Mulan appearing near the top is also worth noting because unlike Hamilton, which was included as part of the base subscription, it required an additional charge to access on top of the subscription fees.
- Titles from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and newcomer HBO Max are also among the top of the list.
- The top 30 Disney SVOD titles of 2020 are:
- #1 Hamilton (Disney+)
- #5 Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)
- #6 Mulan (Disney+)
- #14 Black is King (Disney+)
- #17 Bad Hair (Hulu)
- #18 Artemis Fowl (Disney+)
- #23 Stargirl (Disney+)
- #27 The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)
- #28 Clouds (Disney+)