Movie Review – Hulu’s “Bad Hair” Can’t Decide Between Artistic Drama and Campy Horror

by | Oct 16, 2020 5:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

With the Halloween season in full swing, it seems as though new horror content is popping up left and right. Huluween, Hulu’s hub for all things horror, certainly has a whole lot of spooky new additions, including the Sundance Film Festival entry Bad Hair.

A horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman who is constantly told that she needs to change the way she looks in order to get ahead in her career. When she finally gives in and changes her hair though, things don’t quite turn out the way she had planned.

Campy horror has somewhat become a genre all its own. Those who want to dip their toes into the horror waters without keeping themselves up at night can simply search for a cheesy B movie with some poorly executed special effects and a very simplistic plot. That’s likely what you would expect to get when you turn on a movie about a girl with killer (and I do mean that literally) hai. For the first hour of the movie, you would be wrong.

Instead, what you get is an artistic drama and a social commentary on Black culture in America in the late 80s. That on its own would likely be an enjoyable watch if not for the unique and in some cases dizzying style in which this film is shot. It feels more like watching an hour-long interpretive dance than watching an actual movie. The story and the performances are very enjoyable but the overly artistic way in which they are shot is very much not.

Then, once you’ve settled in and accepted this movie for what it appears to be, a switch is flipped and suddenly you’re watching something you would find on the Syfy network at 11 PM on a Saturday night (with much better acting). With the campiness being what you would likely be expecting from the beginning, you would think it would be welcomed with open arms at this point. Given how the film has been playing out to this point however, the sudden change is very jarring.

The B movie cheesiness continues to intensify as the third act of the movie goes on, without letting up at all. It continues to get more and more ridiculous, even mixing in a fair amount of the humor you would expect from a movie like this. It eventually gets to the point where you find yourself enjoying the movie you expected to be watching from the beginning, and then it’s over.

There are a lot of things to enjoy about Bad Hair though. For one, the cast does a phenomenal job. Every character is completely believable up until the point where the become possessed hair zombies. Even when the campy horror takes over though, the cast still does a great job of looking like a believable victim or survivor, despite the fact that the hairy situation they were in looks like it was shot on a cell phone in someone’s basement. Elle Lorraine, who plays the lead in the film, is fantastic both in the dramatic portion of the film and in the horrifying second half.

There is also a fair amount of that crazy horror that you were expecting to get, and it really delivers on that craziness. Also, while this is not really something you would necessarily be looking for in a movie, it does provide some interesting and wacky content for a haunted attraction. This could easily be turned into a haunted house of some sort, provided it also includes some of the humor featured in the film.

Bad Hair debuts on Hulu on October 23.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed