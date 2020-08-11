“Hamilton” Views Top All Streaming Content for Month of July According to Data Firm

by | Aug 11, 2020 3:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

New statistics from analytical firm 7Park Data indicate that Hamilton was the most streamed program during the month of July.

Hamilton Via Variety

Hamilton Via Variety

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Variety released an article on their Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP) noting that Disney+’s Hamilton was indeed the big winner of the streaming wars for the month of July. While Netflix still dominates when it comes to the average minutes streamed per household, Hamilton’s presence drew the attention of many.
  • Variety references exclusive statistics provided by 7Park Data that tracked a panel of U.S. viewers and their most watched content.
  • According to the data, 37% of panel viewers watched the filmed version of the Broadway musical. While that may not sound like a lot, that percentage is close to three times greater than the second ranked title for July, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries which came in at just 14%. 
  • 7Park’s records indicate that among the big streamers (Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV+) Hamilton’s audience was the largest for any one program over the course of one month this year.
  • To compare audience views for the month of June, the show that reached the most viewers was Space Force which was seen by 8% of the panel.
  • As with most streaming services, Disney+ hasn’t disclosed the actual number of views or viewers, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek did announce in last week's earnings call that subscriber numbers were currently over 60.5 million worldwide.
  • In addition to the data from 7Park, separate app analysis firms found that downloads of the Disney+ app were up 64% for June 29-July 5 compared to the prior week; and 72% compared to the weekend average of the past month.

How 7Park Tracks Views:

  • 7Park tracks the number of unique viewers that watch content daily on the various platforms.
  • Their viewer panel ranges between 15,000-25,000 U.S. households who watch via smart TV or Internet TV devices.
  • Programs are tracked by audio recognition.
  • Watching at least 2 minutes of content counts as a view.
  • Mobile viewing is not measured by the 7Park panel.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed