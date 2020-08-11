“Hamilton” Views Top All Streaming Content for Month of July According to Data Firm

New statistics from analytical firm 7Park Data indicate that Hamilton was the most streamed program during the month of July.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Variety reported that Disney+ Hamilton was indeed the big winner of the streaming wars for the month of July. While Netflix still dominates when it comes to the average minutes streamed per household, Hamilton's presence drew the attention of many.

Variety references exclusive statistics provided by 7Park Data

According to the data, 37% of panel viewers watched the filmed version of the Broadway musical. While that may not sound like a lot, that percentage is close to three times greater than the second ranked title for July, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries which came in at just 14%.

7Park's records indicate that among the big streamers (Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu), Hamilton's audience was the largest for any one program over the course of one month this year.

To compare audience views for the month of June, the show that reached the most viewers was Space Force which was seen by 8% of the panel.

As with most streaming services, Disney+ hasn't disclosed the actual number of views or viewers, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek did announce in last week's earnings call that Disney+ currently has over 60.5 million worldwide subscribers.

In addition to the data from 7Park, separate app analysis firms found that downloads of the Disney+ app

How 7Park Tracks Views:

7Park tracks the number of unique viewers that watch content daily on the various platforms.

Their viewer panel ranges between 15,000-25,000 U.S. households who watch via smart TV or Internet TV devices.

Programs are tracked by audio recognition.

Watching at least 2 minutes of content counts as a view.

Mobile viewing is not measured by the 7Park panel.