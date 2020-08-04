Disney+ Now Has 60.5 Million Subscribers Worldwide Exceeding Expectations

Disney shared today that the worldwide Disney+ subscriber count is now 60.5 million, reaching their 5-year target in less than a year.

What’s Happening:

During today’s third quarter earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared an update on the number of Disney+

The streaming service reached 60.5 million subscribers worldwide as of yesterday.

The service was at 57.7 million on June 27th, meaning additions like Hamilton and Black is King brought in nearly 3 million additional subscribers in July.

and brought in nearly 3 million additional subscribers in July. Disney+ has exceeded their projections in every major market the service has launched in so far.

Disney+ Hotstar will launch in Indonesia on September 5.

Bob Chapek also reconfirmed that the second season of The Mandalorian will debut in October while calling out The One and Only Ivan and The Right Stuff as upcoming highlights.

will debut in October while calling out and as upcoming highlights. Chapek stated that new content brings in new Disney+ subscribers while library content helps retain them.

Going forward, Disney plans to invest more in Disney+ content than initially planned including "tentpole content."

Disney spent more on their direct-to-consumer business than investors expected, but their subscriber growth helps explain why.

As a result of the streaming bundle, Disney saw growth in subscribers for both ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ has 8.5 million subs, up from 2.4 million last year. Hulu has 35.5 million up from 27.9 million last year.



What They’re Saying:

Bob Chapek: "Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we've continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses. The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions — a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company."

Related Stories: