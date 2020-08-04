Disney Launching International General Entertainment Streaming Service With Star in 2021

Disney is launching a new international general entertainment streaming service in markets with Disney+ in 2021 under the Star brand.

What’s Happening:

Disney is launching an international streaming service that appeals to a wider audience in international markets in 2021.

The service will fall under the Star brand, an entertainment company with brand awareness throughout Asia that Disney acquired with the 20th Century Fox acquisition.

Bob Chapek announced the plans during the third quarter earnings call

The new service will be similar to Hulu in the US, offering content that appeals to a more mature audience than Disney+ caters to.

When asked why they were branding the service under Star instead of Hulu, Bob Chapek shared that Hulu has little brand awareness outside of the US while Star is already internationally known.

Disney's upcoming investor day will be focused on the acceleration of their plans for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star.

A division of Star, Hot Star