Disney to Release “Mulan” Theatrically and on Disney+ on September 4th

Mere minutes ago the Walt Disney Company held an earnings call, in which some good news was revealed for those eager to see the highly-anticipated release of Mulan.

What’s Happening:

In an earnings call for the Walt Disney Company earlier this afternoon, Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed that the highly-anticipated live action film, Mulan, would be arriving on Disney+

The film will debut on the Disney+ service on September 4th, and will cost an additional $29.99 to access. Simultaneously, Mulan will also debut in theaters where available, and in markets where Disney+ is not available.

After an initial period, similar to that of a theatrical run, Mulan will be available as a part of the Disney+ subscription.

When taking questions during the earnings call, it was asked whether or not this would be a new business model for Disney films, perhaps even including another high-profile release, Black Widow. Chapek reiterated that Mulan was a standalone decision, and not a change to the way the studio releases films from now on.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

