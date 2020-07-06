“Hamilton” Streaming Debut Reportedly Boosts Disney+ App Downloads

Disney+ app downloads skyrocketed this past weekend as Hamilton made its way to the streaming platform.

What’s happening? Alexander Hamilton is what’s happening. This past weekend, Disney+ brought the filmed version of the stage musical to their streaming service to the excitement of Disney and theater fans everywhere.

According to data from two app firms, Sensor Tower and Apptopia, Disney’s streaming service app saw an increase in downloads of more than 60%.

Sensor Tower says the app downloads were up 64% for June 29-July 5 compared to the prior week; while Apptopia noted to Variety that the weekend Hamilton debuted on Disney+ downloads jumped 72% compared to the weekend average of the past month.

debuted on Disney+ downloads jumped 72% compared to the weekend average of the past month. While this is potentially good news for Disney, we won’t know what this means for actual subscriber counts.

Disney will likely share how well the platform is performing during their upcoming Third Quarter Earnings Call on August 4th.

If they do announce subscriber numbers, the quarterly data would cover Disney+ through June 30th.

As of the end of Q2, Disney+ already had more than 50 million subscribers United States Canada Western Europe New Zealand and Australia India



