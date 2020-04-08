Disney+ Surpasses 50 Million Subscribers

Disney+ revealed that their global subscriber count has surpassed 50 million.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ just surpassed 50 million global subscribers following its recent international expansion.
- The family-friendly streaming service, which debuted November 12th in the United States, has performed better than expected in its first 5-months.
- Disney+ recently expanded into international markets that include UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.
- Last week, Disney+ launched in India as part of Hotstar, which accounts for 8 million of their subscribers alone.
- Disney previously announced expectation figures of between 60 to 90 million worldwide subscribers by 2024, showcasing that the streaming service has far surpassed their own expectations.
- In comparison, Netflix has a worldwide subscriber reach of 167 million since debuting their streaming service in 2007.
What they’re saying:
- Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International: “We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year. Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”
