Female-Led “Doogie Howser, M.D.” Reboot Reportedly in the Works at Disney+

It looks like another reboots is in the works for Disney+. A female-led Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot is reportedly being developed for the streamer, according to Deadline.

The new project is currently using the working title Doogie Kealoha, M.D. and comes from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat producer Kourtney Kang and 20th Century Fox TV.

The new series will be set in Hawaii and will center on a 16-year-old girl working as a doctor.

The original 1989 series starred Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenges or practicing medicine with his everyday teenage life.

The original series was created by the late Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley, and produced by Steven Bochco Prods. and 20th Century Fox TV.

The reboot will be executive produced by Bochco’s widow, Dayna Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco.

Joining Kang and the Bochcos as executive producers will be Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

The original Doogie Howser, M.D. ran for four season and has become a pop culture icon, with the name being referenced in regards to younger-than-normal characters.

Doogie Kealoha, M.D. is just the latest planned reboot for Disney+, joining the Turner and Hooch reboot

