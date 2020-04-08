Female-Led “Doogie Howser, M.D.” Reboot Reportedly in the Works at Disney+

It looks like another reboots is in the works for Disney+. A female-led Doogie Howser, M.D. reboot is reportedly being developed for the streamer, according to Deadline.
- The new project is currently using the working title Doogie Kealoha, M.D. and comes from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat producer Kourtney Kang and 20th Century Fox TV.
- The new series will be set in Hawaii and will center on a 16-year-old girl working as a doctor.
- The original 1989 series starred Neil Patrick Harris as a teenage physician balancing the challenges or practicing medicine with his everyday teenage life.
- The original series was created by the late Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley, and produced by Steven Bochco Prods. and 20th Century Fox TV.
- The reboot will be executive produced by Bochco’s widow, Dayna Bochco, and son, Jesse Bochco.
- Joining Kang and the Bochcos as executive producers will be Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.
- The original Doogie Howser, M.D. ran for four season and has become a pop culture icon, with the name being referenced in regards to younger-than-normal characters.
- Doogie Kealoha, M.D. is just the latest planned reboot for Disney+, joining the Turner and Hooch reboot already in the works.
