New Series “It’s a Dogs Life” Hosted by Disney Legend Bill Farmer Coming to Disney+

Disney has a lot of great dog characters, including of course Goofy and Pluto. Both of those characters are voiced by Disney Legend Bill Farmer, who will be the host of the new dog-focused series, It’s a Dog’s Life, coming to Disney+.
- The new series will take a look at everyday dogs who do extraordinary jobs.
- Farmer, who has also voiced dozens of other animated characters, will explore how each dog develops its special and unique talents.
- It’s a Dog’s Life will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 15.
